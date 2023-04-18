Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 76.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 881,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,928,194 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $25,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.5% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 55,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 26,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter.

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

BAM opened at $33.15 on Tuesday. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 12-month low of $26.76 and a 12-month high of $36.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.60.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $958.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.81 billion. Equities analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on BAM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $295,938.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,104,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,414,879.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

Further Reading

