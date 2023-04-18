Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,797,836 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 13,015 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $28,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DDD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 1,431.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,622,431 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $12,006,000 after buying an additional 1,516,474 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of 3D Systems by 4,942.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,152,250 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $19,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,400 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of 3D Systems by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,604,186 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $26,758,000 after acquiring an additional 884,823 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,990,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of 3D Systems by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,264,006 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $169,687,000 after acquiring an additional 277,012 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DDD opened at $9.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 4.59. 3D Systems Co. has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $14.69.

3D Systems ( NYSE:DDD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $132.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.34 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.56% and a negative net margin of 22.81%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DDD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on 3D Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

