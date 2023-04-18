Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Given New C$52.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

SU has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Eight Capital raised Suncor Energy from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$61.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$53.15.

TSE SU opened at C$43.32 on Monday. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of C$36.38 and a 52 week high of C$53.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$43.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$44.16. The firm has a market cap of C$57.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.85%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

