Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Price Target Lowered to $83.00 at Morgan Stanley

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $86.00 to $83.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

SYY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sysco from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Sysco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Sysco stock opened at $75.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $38.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.57. Sysco has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $91.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $18.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sysco will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.76%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 422.4% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 11,444,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,950,000 after acquiring an additional 9,253,988 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 144.3% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,076,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,678,000 after acquiring an additional 7,723,075 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 70,686.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,967,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,666,000 after acquiring an additional 6,957,665 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $397,373,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sysco by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,459,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

