Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Susquehanna

Susquehanna upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Susquehanna currently has $126.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TSM. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $99.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $87.99 on Monday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $101.00. The firm has a market cap of $456.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.44.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.3597 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSM. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Zeal Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

