Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) PT Lowered to C$7.00 at ATB Capital

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by ATB Capital from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

TVE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$6.88.

Tamarack Valley Energy Price Performance

TVE opened at C$4.05 on Monday. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 12-month low of C$3.28 and a 12-month high of C$6.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 2.78.

Tamarack Valley Energy Announces Dividend

Tamarack Valley Energy ( TSE:TVE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.08). Tamarack Valley Energy had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 29.28%. The firm had revenue of C$423.76 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.5460614 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.013 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.55%.

Insider Transactions at Tamarack Valley Energy

In other news, Senior Officer Scott Shimek purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.86 per share, with a total value of C$38,600.00. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

