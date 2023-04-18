Tarbox Family Office Inc. Raises Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,999 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 0.5% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 299,133 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $71,738,000 after purchasing an additional 7,506 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 290,052 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $69,560,000 after purchasing an additional 15,507 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its stake in Microsoft by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 53,046 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,229,988,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the period. Finally, Youngs Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $310.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.89.

Microsoft Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $288.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $294.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.01.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The business had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.22%.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total value of $269,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 117,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,614,975.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,767 shares of company stock worth $1,728,111 in the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

