Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR) Short Interest Update

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the March 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meteora Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tastemaker Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,219,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,516,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition by 283.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,203,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,002,000 after purchasing an additional 889,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.66% of the company’s stock.

Tastemaker Acquisition Price Performance

TMKR opened at $10.39 on Tuesday. Tastemaker Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.89 and a 52 week high of $10.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.22.

About Tastemaker Acquisition

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

Featured Stories

