Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Stock Holdings Reduced by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 96,117 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,968 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $2,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMHC. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 47.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 213.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Taylor Morrison Home

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CFO Louis Steffens sold 2,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total value of $104,627.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,906.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CFO Louis Steffens sold 2,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total value of $104,627.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,906.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 99,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total value of $3,403,758.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,107,215.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 325,224 shares of company stock valued at $11,752,812 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TMHC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.21.

NYSE TMHC opened at $38.51 on Tuesday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $38.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 5.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.89.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.02. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.