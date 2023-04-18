TD Cowen Increases Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $9.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its target price raised by TD Cowen from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Benchmark lowered shares of Snap from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirty have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.68.

Snap Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of SNAP opened at $10.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Snap has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $34.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 1.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 31.07% and a negative return on equity of 33.20%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $9,810,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 71,477,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,101,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $9,810,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 71,477,238 shares in the company, valued at $779,101,894.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 61,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $674,671.06. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,282,927 shares in the company, valued at $14,189,172.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,252,706 shares of company stock valued at $13,675,069. 22.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap by 738.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. 43.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile



Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

Featured Stories

