TD Cowen Trims UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Target Price to $562.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by TD Cowen from $596.00 to $562.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on UNH. Raymond James upgraded UnitedHealth Group from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $617.00 to $627.00 in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered UnitedHealth Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $600.89.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH stock opened at $505.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.67. UnitedHealth Group has a 52-week low of $449.70 and a 52-week high of $558.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $485.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $507.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 24.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UnitedHealth Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 11,869 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,994,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 9,222 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,657,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $2,299,000. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 426,020 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $225,867,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Further Reading

