TD Securities Cuts Cogeco (TSE:CGO) Price Target to C$105.00

Cogeco (TSE:CGO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$110.00 to C$105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC reduced their price objective on Cogeco from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Cogeco Price Performance

Shares of TSE CGO opened at C$57.38 on Monday. Cogeco has a twelve month low of C$52.06 and a twelve month high of C$85.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$58.91 and its 200-day moving average price is C$59.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$811.35 million, a PE ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.05.

Cogeco Company Profile

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.

