TD Securities Downgrades Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) to Buy

TD Securities lowered shares of Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.20 to C$2.60 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial lowered Copper Mountain Mining to an outperform rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Copper Mountain Mining from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Copper Mountain Mining currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $2.85.

Get Copper Mountain Mining alerts:

Copper Mountain Mining Stock Performance

Shares of CPPMF opened at $1.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.13 million, a P/E ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.99. Copper Mountain Mining has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $3.10.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining ( OTCMKTS:CPPMF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $66.50 million for the quarter. Copper Mountain Mining had a negative return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 9.14%.

(Get Rating)

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, development and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in Copper Mountain Mine, Eva Copper, New Ingerbelle, and Cameron Copper Projects. The company was founded on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.