TD Securities Trims Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Target Price to C$105.00

Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$110.00 to C$105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$79.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

Cogeco Communications Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of CGEAF stock opened at $48.10 on Monday. Cogeco Communications has a one year low of $44.15 and a one year high of $91.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.61.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications, Inc operates as holding company, which engages communications and media sectors. It operates through the Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services segments. The Canadian Broadband Services segment activities are carried out by Cogeco Connexion in the provinces of Québec and Ontario.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.