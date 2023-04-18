Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Benchmark

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its target price lifted by Benchmark from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TECK. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Scotiabank reissued a sector outperform rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.88.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $48.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of $24.72 and a 52-week high of $49.34. The company has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.17). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 7.74%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TECK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $291,283,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $108,290,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 144.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,084,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410,404 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $77,731,000. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 9,975.4% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,008,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,996 shares during the period. 56.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US.

