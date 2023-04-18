Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) Shares Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Get Rating) by 21,996.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,159 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,579 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Teekay were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TK. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teekay during the 4th quarter worth $254,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Teekay by 10.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,289 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 16,270 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Teekay by 82.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 24,792 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Teekay by 205.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 797,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 536,000 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Teekay in the third quarter worth approximately $2,251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teekay in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Teekay Stock Up 4.1 %

Teekay stock opened at $6.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.82. The stock has a market cap of $623.34 million, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. Teekay Co. has a 1-year low of $2.54 and a 1-year high of $6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Teekay had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $261.49 million during the quarter.

Teekay Company Profile



Teekay Corp. provides international crude oil and other marine transportation services. Its lines of business include offshore production (FPSO units) and conventional tankers. The firm operates through the following segments: Teekay Parent and Teekay Tankers. The Teekay Parent owns floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) units and a minority investment in Tanker Investments Ltd.

