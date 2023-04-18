Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,479 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TFX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Teleflex by 2.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Teleflex in the first quarter valued at about $455,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Teleflex by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,268 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Teleflex by 2.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of TFX opened at $260.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.91. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $182.65 and a 1-year high of $349.39. The stock has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.99.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.08. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.29 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on TFX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $236.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.77.

Teleflex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.