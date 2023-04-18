Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) PT Raised to $264.00

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $250.00 to $264.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $291.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teleflex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $272.77.

Teleflex stock opened at $260.65 on Monday. Teleflex has a twelve month low of $182.65 and a twelve month high of $349.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $244.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.91. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.08. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teleflex will post 13.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,633,473 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,155,174,000 after acquiring an additional 181,393 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,339,526 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,075,700,000 after acquiring an additional 110,456 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 535.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,691,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $671,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267,889 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,035,739 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $410,120,000 after acquiring an additional 58,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 948,646 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $236,381,000 after acquiring an additional 20,462 shares during the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

