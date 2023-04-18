Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Shares Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $65.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.71. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 2.17. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a one year low of $36.69 and a one year high of $91.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.69. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on THC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Stephens increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.47.

In other news, Director Tammy Romo sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $426,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,510,598.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Tammy Romo sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $426,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,510,598.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 825 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $50,325.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,458. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment is composed of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, micro hospitals and physician practices.

