Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wedbush raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Texas Roadhouse from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $106.61.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse Stock Down 0.9 %

TXRH opened at $108.95 on Monday. Texas Roadhouse has a 1-year low of $68.58 and a 1-year high of $113.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.95.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.13). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.42%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $383,779.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,628,122.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Kathy Widmer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total transaction of $105,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,722. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $383,779.22. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,628,122.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,702 shares of company stock worth $824,045 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 121.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 310.5% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.