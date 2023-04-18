TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 256,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,196 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in TFI International were worth $25,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFI International in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in TFI International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in TFI International by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 33,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in TFI International by 94.1% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 60.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TFII stock opened at $116.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. TFI International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.63 and a fifty-two week high of $128.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.48.

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that TFI International Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.50%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TFII shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TFI International from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on TFI International from $109.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen increased their price target on TFI International from $125.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of TFI International from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.60.

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

