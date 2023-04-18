The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Position Boosted by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) by 4,933.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. QV Investors Inc. increased its stake in Boston Beer by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,281,000 after buying an additional 5,720 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Boston Beer during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. 68.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Beer Price Performance

NYSE SAM opened at $325.23 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $329.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $350.51. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $287.00 and a 52-week high of $422.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.90 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Activity at Boston Beer

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($1.65). Boston Beer had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $447.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Beer news, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 220 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.37, for a total transaction of $70,041.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,397 shares in the company, valued at $444,762.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider John C. Geist sold 646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.14, for a total value of $206,810.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,784,140.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.37, for a total value of $70,041.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,762.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SAM. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Boston Beer from $282.00 to $276.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $376.00 to $364.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $331.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $332.88.

Boston Beer Company Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

Featured Articles

