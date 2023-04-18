The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Shares Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) by 4,933.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SAM opened at $325.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $350.51. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $287.00 and a 52 week high of $422.75.

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($1.65). The firm had revenue of $447.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.76 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Beer news, insider John C. Geist sold 646 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.14, for a total transaction of $206,810.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,784,140.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Boston Beer news, insider John C. Geist sold 646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.14, for a total transaction of $206,810.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,784,140.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.37, for a total transaction of $70,041.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,762.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Boston Beer from $282.00 to $276.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Boston Beer from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Boston Beer in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Beer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $332.88.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

