The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $104.74

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:DSGX) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$104.74 and traded as high as C$109.69. The Descartes Systems Group shares last traded at C$109.03, with a volume of 86,945 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from C$85.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$104.74 and its 200 day moving average is C$97.58.

Insider Activity at The Descartes Systems Group

About The Descartes Systems Group

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Parker sold 19,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$103.86, for a total transaction of C$2,003,667.12. In other news, Senior Officer Robert Parker sold 19,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$103.86, for a total transaction of C$2,003,667.12. Also, Senior Officer Allan Brett sold 12,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$105.16, for a total transaction of C$1,283,514.42. Insiders sold a total of 52,033 shares of company stock valued at $5,486,148 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

