The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Price Target to $21.00

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Vita Coco from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Vita Coco from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Vita Coco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on Vita Coco in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vita Coco has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.43.

Vita Coco Price Performance

COCO stock opened at $21.50 on Monday. Vita Coco has a 1-year low of $7.39 and a 1-year high of $22.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.58 and a beta of 0.12.

Institutional Trading of Vita Coco

Vita Coco ( NASDAQ:COCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $91.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.15 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vita Coco will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 25.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 136,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 154.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

About Vita Coco

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

