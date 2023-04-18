The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) CEO Sells $3,654,383.93 in Stock

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSYGet Rating) CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.43, for a total transaction of $3,654,383.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,349,208.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michele Buck also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, March 14th, Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total transaction of $3,433,778.45.
  • On Tuesday, February 14th, Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.16, for a total transaction of $3,422,280.00.
  • On Tuesday, January 17th, Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total transaction of $3,240,877.50.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of HSY stock opened at $259.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $245.02 and its 200-day moving average is $234.42. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $201.42 and a 1 year high of $261.17.

Hershey (NYSE:HSYGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 57.76%. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Hershey by 121.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $243.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.94.

About Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

