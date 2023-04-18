The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) CEO Sells $3,654,383.93 in Stock

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.43, for a total transaction of $3,654,383.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,349,208.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, March 14th, Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total transaction of $3,433,778.45.

On Tuesday, February 14th, Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.16, for a total transaction of $3,422,280.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total transaction of $3,240,877.50.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $259.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $245.02 and its 200-day moving average is $234.42. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $201.42 and a 1 year high of $261.17.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 57.76%. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.01%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Hershey by 121.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $243.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.94.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

