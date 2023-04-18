The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) PT Lowered to $150.00 at Citigroup

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $218.00 to $167.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $151.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $176.27 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $168.27.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $125.09 on Monday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $117.51 and a twelve month high of $183.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.02.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.38. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 17th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 41.04%.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 525,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,137,765.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 6,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $153.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,639.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 525,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,137,765.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 17.6% during the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.