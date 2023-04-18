The SPAR Group (OTCMKTS:SGPPF) Downgraded by Investec to “Hold”

Investec cut shares of The SPAR Group (OTCMKTS:SGPPF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of SGPPF opened at C$8.10 on Monday. The SPAR Group has a 12-month low of C$7.30 and a 12-month high of C$10.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.10.

Spar Group Ltd. engages in the wholesale and distribution of goods and services to SPAR, SUPERSPAR, TOPS, SaveMor, Build it, and Pharmacy. It operates through the following geographical segments: South Africa, Ireland, Switzerland, and Poland. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Pinetown, South Africa.

