The SPAR Group (OTCMKTS:SGPPF) Downgraded by Investec to “Hold”

Investec cut shares of The SPAR Group (OTCMKTS:SGPPF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
The SPAR Group Stock Performance
Shares of SGPPF opened at C$8.10 on Monday. The SPAR Group has a 12-month low of C$7.30 and a 12-month high of C$10.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.10.
The SPAR Group Company Profile
