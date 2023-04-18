Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $505.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $693.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $613.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $640.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

TMO stock opened at $588.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $561.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $548.73. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52-week low of $475.77 and a 52-week high of $611.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 23.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 7.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total value of $584,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,579.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total transaction of $4,083,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,292,980.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total transaction of $584,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,807 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,579.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,100 shares of company stock worth $16,966,971 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thermo Fisher Scientific

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 74 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

See Also

