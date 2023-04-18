Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) Shares Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) by 958.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,375 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 25,695 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Thermon Group were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Thermon Group by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Thermon Group during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Thermon Group by 243.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermon Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thermon Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Thermon Group Price Performance

THR stock opened at $23.13 on Tuesday. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.26 and a 52 week high of $27.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.86 million, a P/E ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.27.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.16. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $122.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.74 million. Equities analysts forecast that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Candace Harris-Peterson sold 6,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total value of $172,619.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,492.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Thermon Group

(Get Rating)

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

