Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Major Shareholder Acquires $54,320.00 in Stock

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.76 per share, with a total value of $54,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,149,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,438,614.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 13th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 131,930 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,987.30.
- On Monday, April 3rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 44,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.60 per share, with a total value of $334,400.00.
- On Thursday, March 30th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 150,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.51 per share, for a total transaction of $1,126,500.00.
- On Tuesday, March 28th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 35,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.12 per share, with a total value of $249,200.00.
- On Monday, March 13th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 50,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $372,500.00.
- On Friday, March 10th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 150,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,122,000.00.
NYSE:TLYS opened at $7.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.50. The firm has a market cap of $231.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 1.72. Tilly’s, Inc. has a one year low of $6.65 and a one year high of $10.35.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tilly’s in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Tilly’s from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tilly’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.
Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.
