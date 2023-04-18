Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Major Shareholder Acquires $54,320.00 in Stock

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.76 per share, with a total value of $54,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,149,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,438,614.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 13th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 131,930 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,987.30.

On Monday, April 3rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 44,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.60 per share, with a total value of $334,400.00.

On Thursday, March 30th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 150,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.51 per share, for a total transaction of $1,126,500.00.

On Tuesday, March 28th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 35,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.12 per share, with a total value of $249,200.00.

On Monday, March 13th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 50,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $372,500.00.

On Friday, March 10th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 150,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,122,000.00.

NYSE:TLYS opened at $7.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.50. The firm has a market cap of $231.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 1.72. Tilly’s, Inc. has a one year low of $6.65 and a one year high of $10.35.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fund 1 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tilly’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,529,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,706,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,969,000 after purchasing an additional 26,857 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,207,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,300,000 after purchasing an additional 43,374 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tilly’s by 58.4% during the third quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,180,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,166,000 after buying an additional 435,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tilly’s by 28.2% during the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,019,000 after buying an additional 258,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tilly’s in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Tilly’s from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tilly’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

