Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Major Shareholder Buys $1,003,987.30 in Stock

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 131,930 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.61 per share, with a total value of $1,003,987.30. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,103,306 shares in the company, valued at $23,616,158.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 17th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 7,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.76 per share, with a total value of $54,320.00.

On Monday, April 3rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 44,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.60 per share, with a total value of $334,400.00.

On Thursday, March 30th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 150,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.51 per share, with a total value of $1,126,500.00.

On Tuesday, March 28th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 35,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.12 per share, with a total value of $249,200.00.

On Monday, March 13th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 50,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $372,500.00.

On Friday, March 10th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 150,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.48 per share, with a total value of $1,122,000.00.

Tilly’s Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of TLYS opened at $7.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $231.26 million, a PE ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.50. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.65 and a 12-month high of $10.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Tilly’s

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on Tilly’s from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tilly’s in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fund 1 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Tilly’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,529,000. BML Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tilly’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,451,000. Shay Capital LLC lifted its position in Tilly’s by 417.6% in the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 717,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,495,000 after buying an additional 579,046 shares during the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tilly’s by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,180,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,166,000 after buying an additional 435,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tilly’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,765,000. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

