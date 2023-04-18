Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Holdings Decreased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its position in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Titan Machinery were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Titan Machinery by 29.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Titan Machinery by 3.1% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Titan Machinery by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Titan Machinery by 1.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Titan Machinery by 4.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Titan Machinery news, Director Stan K. Erickson acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $89,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,049.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Titan Machinery Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TITN opened at $31.27 on Tuesday. Titan Machinery Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $47.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $709.83 million, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.26). Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $583.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Titan Machinery’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TITN shares. StockNews.com cut Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Titan Machinery from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Titan Machinery presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

Titan Machinery Profile

(Get Rating)

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

See Also

