Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Shares Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Titan Machinery were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TITN. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Titan Machinery during the third quarter valued at $4,691,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Titan Machinery by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 258,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,316,000 after buying an additional 122,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,459,000 after buying an additional 121,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Titan Machinery by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 470,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,546,000 after buying an additional 115,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 65.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 282,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,990,000 after acquiring an additional 112,210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Titan Machinery from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Titan Machinery Stock Performance

In other news, Director Stan K. Erickson purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.67 per share, for a total transaction of $89,010.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,049.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 11.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Titan Machinery stock opened at $31.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.38. The company has a market cap of $709.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.75. Titan Machinery Inc. has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $47.87.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.26). Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $583.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Titan Machinery Profile

(Get Rating)

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

Further Reading

