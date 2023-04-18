Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Short Interest Update

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the March 15th total of 3,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.51 on Tuesday. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $6.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.64.

Get Tonix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 371,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 27,892 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 188,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 58,184 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 18,868.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67,172 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 285,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 76,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 266,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 98,182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TNXP shares. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes TNX-102 SL, TNX-601, TNX-801, and TNX-1800.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.