Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Short Interest Update

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the March 15th total of 3,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.51 on Tuesday. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $6.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.64.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.30.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TNXP shares. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes TNX-102 SL, TNX-601, TNX-801, and TNX-1800.
