Toro (NYSE:TTC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TTC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toro from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James raised Toro from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Toro from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $118.67.

Toro Price Performance

NYSE TTC opened at $105.37 on Monday. Toro has a 12 month low of $71.86 and a 12 month high of $117.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Toro Announces Dividend

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 36.04% and a net margin of 10.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Toro will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is 29.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toro

In other news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 12,000 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $1,312,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,959,682.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 11,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.05, for a total value of $1,220,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,197.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $1,312,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,959,682.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,634 shares of company stock valued at $6,516,758 in the last three months. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toro

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toro in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Toro by 294.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Toro by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toro by 266.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toro by 255.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

