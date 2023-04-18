Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Director Purchases C$15,953.00 in Stock

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) Director Janet Weiss purchased 350 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$45.58 per share, with a total value of C$15,953.00.

Tourmaline Oil Price Performance

TSE:TOU opened at C$61.10 on Tuesday. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a 12-month low of C$52.34 and a 12-month high of C$84.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$58.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$67.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

Tourmaline Oil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Tourmaline Oil

Several research analysts recently commented on TOU shares. Stifel Firstegy restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Thursday, January 12th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$90.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tourmaline Oil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$87.50.

(Get Rating)

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.