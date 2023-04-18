Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) PT Lowered to C$75.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TOU. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$117.00 to C$112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. CIBC reduced their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$90.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. ATB Capital reduced their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$95.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$100.00 to C$96.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$87.50.

Shares of TSE TOU opened at C$61.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$58.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$67.63. The firm has a market cap of C$20.71 billion, a PE ratio of 4.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.58. Tourmaline Oil has a twelve month low of C$52.34 and a twelve month high of C$84.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is 7.63%.

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$55.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$278,497.00. In other Tourmaline Oil news, Director Jill Terilee Angevine purchased 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$65.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,542.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,130 shares in the company, valued at C$2,975,872.20. Also, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$55.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$278,497.00. Insiders bought a total of 26,470 shares of company stock worth $1,644,017 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

