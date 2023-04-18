Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

TNL has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Travel + Leisure from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Travel + Leisure from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $71.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.43.

Travel + Leisure Stock Performance

Shares of TNL opened at $39.23 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.66. Travel + Leisure has a 52 week low of $33.57 and a 52 week high of $58.41.

Travel + Leisure Increases Dividend

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $899.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.96 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Olivier Chavy sold 2,650 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $99,401.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,536.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 2,069 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $77,649.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,100.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Olivier Chavy sold 2,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $99,401.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,536.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travel + Leisure

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Travel and Membership segments. The Vacation Ownership segment is involved in developing, marketing, and selling vacation ownership interests to individual consumers, providing consumer financing in connection with the sale of vacation ownership interests, and providing property management services at resorts.

Featured Stories

