TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Stake Decreased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $3,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 149.1% during the fourth quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 126,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 75,512 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,030,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TreeHouse Foods news, Director Ann Sardini sold 5,083 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total transaction of $253,590.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,802. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

TreeHouse Foods Price Performance

NYSE THS opened at $51.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.69 and a beta of 0.44. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.06 and a 1 year high of $52.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.98.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $996.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

THS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a report on Sunday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

About TreeHouse Foods

(Get Rating)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc engages is the manufacture and distribution of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation, and Snacking and Beverages.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.