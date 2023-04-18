Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC reduced its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,799 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,246 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Trimble by 118.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 494 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 320.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 546 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the third quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the third quarter valued at $84,000. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $48,554.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,870.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Trimble news, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $48,554.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 154 shares in the company, valued at $7,870.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $79,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,936 shares in the company, valued at $102,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Trimble Trading Down 0.5 %

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRMB. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trimble in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Edward Jones raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Trimble from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Trimble from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.67.

Shares of TRMB opened at $48.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.04. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.09 and a 52-week high of $72.24. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.57.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $856.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.29 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 12.23%. Analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trimble



Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

