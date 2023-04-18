Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Short Interest Update

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,620,000 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the March 15th total of 2,150,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on TRMB shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Northcoast Research downgraded Trimble from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Edward Jones raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Trimble in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trimble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

Trimble Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $48.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.10. Trimble has a 1-year low of $47.09 and a 1-year high of $72.24. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $856.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.29 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trimble will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $48,554.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 154 shares in the company, valued at $7,870.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Trimble news, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $48,554.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 154 shares in the company, valued at $7,870.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,936 shares in the company, valued at $102,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trimble

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Trimble by 12.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble in the first quarter valued at $271,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Trimble by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,140,027 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $82,251,000 after acquiring an additional 6,402 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Trimble in the first quarter valued at $371,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Trimble by 5.1% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 440,758 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,796,000 after acquiring an additional 21,426 shares during the period. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

