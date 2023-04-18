Truist Financial Begins Coverage on Waste Management (NYSE:WM)

Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

WM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $173.27.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $165.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.64. Waste Management has a twelve month low of $138.89 and a twelve month high of $175.98.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Management will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,969,135. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $120,888.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,969,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,743 shares of company stock valued at $4,762,320 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Waste Management

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 534.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Waste Management by 0.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Waste Management by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,234,000 after buying an additional 10,212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

Further Reading

