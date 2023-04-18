Truist Financial Lowers Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Price Target to $40.00

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NVRO. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Nevro from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nevro in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Nevro from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Nevro from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Nevro from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.80.

Get Nevro alerts:

Nevro Stock Performance

Shares of NVRO stock opened at $37.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,764.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.92 and its 200 day moving average is $38.25. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 7.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Nevro has a 52-week low of $28.75 and a 52-week high of $77.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $113.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.70 million. Nevro had a net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 36.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.86) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nevro will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVRO. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Nevro by 63.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Nevro by 206.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Nevro during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Nevro by 78.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Nevro during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nevro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nevro Corp. engages in the development of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes the senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.