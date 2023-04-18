Truworths International (OTC:TRWKF) Cut to Hold at Investec

Investec lowered shares of Truworths International (OTC:TRWKF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Truworths International Stock Performance
Shares of Truworths International stock opened at $1.75 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average of $1.75. Truworths International has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $1.75.
About Truworths International
