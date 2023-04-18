TRX Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of TRX Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:TRX) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1.10 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

TRX Gold Price Performance

Shares of TRX stock opened at $0.53 on Monday. TRX Gold has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $0.58. The company has a market cap of $147.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.63 and a beta of 0.83.

TRX Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:TRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TRX Gold will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of TRX Gold

TRX Gold Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRX. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TRX Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $328,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in TRX Gold by 325.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 611,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 467,274 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in TRX Gold by 493.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 211,523 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in TRX Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of TRX Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

TRX Gold Corp. along with its joint venture partner, State Mining Corporation of Tanzania (STAMICO), is building a gold project at Buckreef in Tanzania. The company’s Buckreef Project is located in the Geita District of the Geita Region south of Lake Victoria, approximately 110 kilometers southwest of the city of Mwanza, Tanzania.

