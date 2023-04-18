TRX Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of TRX Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:TRX) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1.10 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.
TRX Gold Price Performance
Shares of TRX stock opened at $0.53 on Monday. TRX Gold has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $0.58. The company has a market cap of $147.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.63 and a beta of 0.83.
TRX Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:TRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TRX Gold will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of TRX Gold
TRX Gold Company Profile
TRX Gold Corp. along with its joint venture partner, State Mining Corporation of Tanzania (STAMICO), is building a gold project at Buckreef in Tanzania. The company’s Buckreef Project is located in the Geita District of the Geita Region south of Lake Victoria, approximately 110 kilometers southwest of the city of Mwanza, Tanzania.
Featured Articles
