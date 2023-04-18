TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Short Interest Update

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 356,100 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the March 15th total of 291,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on TTEC. Cowen lowered their target price on TTEC from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barrington Research downgraded TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on TTEC from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TTEC in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TTEC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.71.

Get TTEC alerts:

Institutional Trading of TTEC

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 0.6% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 61,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 6.5% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTEC in the third quarter worth $3,948,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 6.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 696,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,840,000 after acquiring an additional 40,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 7.9% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 400,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,726,000 after acquiring an additional 29,375 shares during the last quarter. 36.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTEC Stock Up 1.5 %

TTEC opened at $37.27 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.01. TTEC has a one year low of $34.89 and a one year high of $82.51.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $658.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.78 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 4.22%. Analysts anticipate that TTEC will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTEC Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. TTEC’s payout ratio is 47.71%.

About TTEC

(Get Rating)

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.