Tucows Inc. (TSE:TC) Insider Buys C$228,536.01 in Stock

Tucows Inc. (TSE:TC – Get Rating) (NYSE:TCX) insider Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV bought 11,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$19.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$228,536.01.
Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, April 11th, Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV purchased 3,614 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$17.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$63,621.58.
- On Tuesday, April 4th, Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV purchased 5,829 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$16.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$98,321.82.
Tucows Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of TC stock opened at C$25.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$279.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 358.43. Tucows Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$21.62 and a fifty-two week high of C$83.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$32.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$42.64.
About Tucows
Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fiber Internet Services, Mobile Services, and Domain Services. The Fiber Internet Services segment provides fixed high-speed Internet access services to individuals and small businesses primarily through the Ting website, and other billing solutions to small internet service providers.
