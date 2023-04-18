Tucows Inc. (TSE:TC) Insider Buys C$228,536.01 in Stock

Tucows Inc. (TSE:TC – Get Rating) (NYSE:TCX) insider Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV bought 11,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$19.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$228,536.01.

Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tucows alerts:

On Tuesday, April 11th, Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV purchased 3,614 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$17.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$63,621.58.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV purchased 5,829 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$16.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$98,321.82.

Tucows Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of TC stock opened at C$25.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$279.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 358.43. Tucows Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$21.62 and a fifty-two week high of C$83.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$32.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$42.64.

About Tucows

Tucows ( TSE:TC Get Rating ) (NYSE:TCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter. Tucows had a negative net margin of 8.59% and a negative return on equity of 26.04%. The business had revenue of C$107.14 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Tucows Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fiber Internet Services, Mobile Services, and Domain Services. The Fiber Internet Services segment provides fixed high-speed Internet access services to individuals and small businesses primarily through the Ting website, and other billing solutions to small internet service providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tucows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tucows and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.