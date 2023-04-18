Tudor Pickering Downgrades Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) to Hold

Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

VLO has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Valero Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $153.94.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $128.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Valero Energy has a 1 year low of $96.71 and a 1 year high of $150.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.52 and its 200-day moving average is $129.89.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $41.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.31 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Valero Energy will post 24.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.01%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 2,470.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 60.6% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

