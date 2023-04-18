Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Increased to $49.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note published on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on UBER. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wolfe Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.55.

UBER opened at $32.08 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.80 and a 200 day moving average of $29.61. Uber Technologies has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $37.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $64.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.20.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.18% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,327,968. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,536,758 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,929,224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,148,269 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 47,898,025 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,269,298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677,799 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after acquiring an additional 19,260,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $580,568,000. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $787,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

